Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Makes New $143,000 Investment in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AUSF opened at $29.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $32.73.

