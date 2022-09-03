Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Invests $87,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $96.39 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day moving average is $99.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

