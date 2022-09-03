Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Invests $82,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Global Payments by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 61,021 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $124.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 689.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $175.73.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 555.59%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.29.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

