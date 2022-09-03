Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Invests $185,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 871 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $164.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.69. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

