Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Invests $169,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 387,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,661,000 after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,402,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,342,000 after buying an additional 39,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,806,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $297.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.43. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $283.72 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.