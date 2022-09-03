Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $48,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 113.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $89.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.74.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

