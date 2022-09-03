Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Crown by 92.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 187.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Crown Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $91.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.43%.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.