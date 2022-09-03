Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 34,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 161,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 63.38% and a negative net margin of 3,757.51%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter.

In other Rafael news, Chairman Howard S. Jonas purchased 3,225,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.16. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,338,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,362.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFL. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rafael during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Rafael during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rafael during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rafael during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in Rafael by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 783,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

