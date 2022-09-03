QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.80-$12.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 1.5 %

QDEL traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.53. The company had a trading volume of 481,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,822. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.47. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $77.32 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on QDEL. UBS Group assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded QuidelOrtho from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

About QuidelOrtho

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,944,000 after acquiring an additional 292,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 19.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,686,000 after purchasing an additional 100,810 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 26.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,906,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,321,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

