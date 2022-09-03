Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) PT Lowered to C$1.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.40 to C$1.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Questor Technology Price Performance

Shares of QUTIF stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Questor Technology has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

