Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) PT Lowered to C$1.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.40 to C$1.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Questor Technology Price Performance
Shares of QUTIF stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Questor Technology has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.65.
About Questor Technology
