Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target Cut to C$1.25

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.40 to C$1.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QST. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Questor Technology from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets raised Questor Technology from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Questor Technology Stock Up 5.3 %

QST stock opened at C$0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.48 million and a PE ratio of -7.23. Questor Technology has a twelve month low of C$0.90 and a twelve month high of C$2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.27.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

