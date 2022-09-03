Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Quest Solution Inc (OTCMKTS:QUES – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 6,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 58,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Quest Solution Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.

Quest Solution Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Solution, Inc operates as a systems integrator with a focus on design, delivery, deployment, and support of integrated mobile and automatic identification data collection solutions in the United States. It also manufactures and distributed labels, tags, ribbons, and RFIC identification tags; bar code labels; and provides consultancy services for selecting, designing, and manufacturing labels for products offered by their customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Solution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Solution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.