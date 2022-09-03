Quent Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 512.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,865,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 20,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $246.53 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

