Quent Capital LLC Has $291,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.3 %

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.09.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.37. The company has a market cap of $178.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $148.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

