Quent Capital LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000,000 after buying an additional 910,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $869,730.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,499,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,094 shares of company stock worth $2,375,868. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

