Quent Capital LLC Grows Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 253.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLD. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in TopBuild by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in TopBuild by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 43.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $179.75 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $150.71 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.