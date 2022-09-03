Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 513 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,045,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,298 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,293,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,837,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,617,000 after purchasing an additional 38,443 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

