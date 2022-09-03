Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 2,350 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.8% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lumentum by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LITE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lumentum to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.97 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

