Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LOW opened at $195.51 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.72. The company has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

