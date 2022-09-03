Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 13,723 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,253 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,501,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in WestRock by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,032,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,945,000 after acquiring an additional 90,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,710,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in WestRock by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,892,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,401,000 after acquiring an additional 732,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WestRock has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.