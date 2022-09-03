Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,346,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,190,000 after buying an additional 54,726 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,875 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,368 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,496,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,392,000 after buying an additional 511,366 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,707,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE:DAR opened at $75.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

