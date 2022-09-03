Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,285,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,045,000 after purchasing an additional 148,940 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 338,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,557 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day moving average of $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

