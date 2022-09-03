Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $482,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,052,000 after buying an additional 731,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,538,000 after buying an additional 220,569 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,176,000 after acquiring an additional 121,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $249,199,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $127.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $116.66 and a 52 week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.