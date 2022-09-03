Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,356 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,695,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,413,000 after buying an additional 316,453 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,918,000 after buying an additional 87,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,247,000 after buying an additional 78,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,238.0% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after buying an additional 1,334,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Zendesk to $77.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Craig Hallum lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $62,137.59. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 173,743 shares of company stock worth $13,115,598 over the last ninety days. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 0.99. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $136.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

