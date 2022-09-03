Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 556 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS stock opened at $96.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.70 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.27.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.