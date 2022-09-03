Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 4,146 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FITB opened at $33.67 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

