Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 244 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $41.00 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

