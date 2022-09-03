Quant 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $33.17 Million (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $93.78 or 0.00472360 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $33.17 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quant Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

