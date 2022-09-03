Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) Trading Down 4.9%

Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. 670,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,065,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Quanergy Systems Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36.

Get Quanergy Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Quanergy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanergy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quanergy Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanergy Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanergy Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 11.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanergy Systems

Quanergy Systems, Inc develops and markets light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for automotive and IoT applications. The company offers M1 LiDAR sensor for mid-long range industrial measurement applications; M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensor that enables reliable collision avoidance and smart navigation; M8 LiDAR sensor, which provides 3D perception using multiple eye-safe laser beams and time-of-flight measurement technology; MQ-8 LiDAR sensor for flow management applications; M8-Prime 3D LiDAR sensor that provides industry-leading pinpoint accuracy and captures for industrial and mapping applications; S3 solid state LiDAR sensor; QORTEX DTC, a 3D computer perception software; and QORTEX people counter enables the development of accurate and innovative people counting and queue management applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanergy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanergy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.