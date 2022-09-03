Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $146.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.18. Qualys has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $159.47. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $388,567.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,071.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,947. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,246,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

