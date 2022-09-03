PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.79-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.22 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.00-$8.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PVH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.33.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $125.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. PVH’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PVH by 38.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

