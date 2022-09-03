PureFi Protocol (UFI) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

PureFi Protocol (UFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, PureFi Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One PureFi Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. PureFi Protocol has a market capitalization of $333,387.78 and approximately $67,254.00 worth of PureFi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.00779543 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837462 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015579 BTC.
PureFi Protocol Coin Profile
PureFi Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,398,145 coins. PureFi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Purefi_Protocol.
Buying and Selling PureFi Protocol
Receive News & Updates for PureFi Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PureFi Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.