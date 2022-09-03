Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,172 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.27% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $85,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

