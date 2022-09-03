Public Mint (MINT) Price Tops $0.0169

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Public Mint has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $2,576.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00031806 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

