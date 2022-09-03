ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.78

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 1530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBSFY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.70 ($8.88) to €7.29 ($7.44) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.



