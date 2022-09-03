ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.67

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.67 and traded as high as $58.47. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $56.22, with a volume of 1,551,616 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.67.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

