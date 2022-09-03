Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 400 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,165,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,390. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

