Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 292 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,666,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,436,469. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.86.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

