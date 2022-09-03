Principle Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 20,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9,876.3% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 438,704 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 872,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.85.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,526,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,863,964. The firm has a market cap of $310.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

