Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.15. 541,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,689. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

