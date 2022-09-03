Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $3.36 on Friday, hitting $231.43. 125,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,473. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.43.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

