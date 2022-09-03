Principle Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,185,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

