Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 72,313 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,313 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 0.9% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 271,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 157,045 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.43. The stock had a trading volume of 741,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,155. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.222 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

