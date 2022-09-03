Primecoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.60 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $243.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,048,347 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

