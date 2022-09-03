Presearch Trading Down 8.2% This Week (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Presearch coin can now be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges. Presearch has a total market cap of $28.83 million and approximately $59,934.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Presearch has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00026958 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00304754 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001163 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000944 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

