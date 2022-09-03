Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

POWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Power Integrations to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.01. The stock had a trading volume of 661,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,484. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.58. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $110.64.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,369. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,318. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 164.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

