PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Cap of $721,673.72

PotCoin (POT) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $721,673.72 and approximately $2,245.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,803.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.19 or 0.07847907 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00026459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00163387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00308419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.78 or 0.00776523 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.23 or 0.00596994 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001162 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,098 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

