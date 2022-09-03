Polygon (MATIC) Price Reaches $0.88 on Exchanges

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Polygon has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Polygon coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00004421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a total market cap of $7.62 billion and $376.67 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,852.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00132260 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00034534 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022164 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00082144 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon (MATIC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,682,124,704 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology.
