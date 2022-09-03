POLKARARE (PRARE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70,788.72

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One POLKARARE coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. POLKARARE has a market cap of $70,788.72 and $64,794.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, POLKARARE has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032681 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00084381 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00041357 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000165 BTC.

POLKARARE (CRYPTO:PRARE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 7th, 2021. POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare. The official website for POLKARARE is www.polkarare.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaRARE is a web3 economy that allows any user or a brand to create, trade, and discover NFTs. By leveraging NFT's provable scarcity, transferability, and polkarare’s offerings, we aim to unlock the maximum potential of NFTs. PolkaRare is powered by PolkaDot, Polygon, Ethereum, & Binance Smart ChainTelegram”

