Piper Sandler Trims Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Target Price to $20.00

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Neogen Stock Down 5.1 %

Neogen stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. Neogen has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Neogen

In other Neogen news, Director Ronald D. Green purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Green acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $507,448 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

About Neogen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Neogen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

